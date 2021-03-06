BlackRock Inc. Buys 66,136 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.07% of Enstar Group worth $184,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enstar Group by 133.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enstar Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $244.69 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $94.58 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

