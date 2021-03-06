BlackRock Inc. Buys 85,763 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.46% of Masonite International worth $179,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

