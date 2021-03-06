BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 4,320,325 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,320,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,903,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.41% of Ozon as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OZON. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at $6,902,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,987,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZON shares. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:OZON opened at $54.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

