BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848,298 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 69,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.86% of Meta Financial Group worth $177,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,513 shares of company stock worth $3,262,028. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $46.48.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

