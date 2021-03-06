BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.73% of Graham worth $179,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 5,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.11, for a total value of $2,314,234.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,014,950.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,494 shares of company stock worth $8,343,375. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $571.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $584.41 and its 200 day moving average is $480.37. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $634.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

