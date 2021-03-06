BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.14% of PROS worth $179,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PROS by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PROS by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 383,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PROS by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter.

PRO stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $45,301.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,656.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 7,346 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $360,100.92. Insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

