BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,539,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.29% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $194,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $515,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $5,040,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

