BlackRock Inc. Has $178.33 Million Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.13% of Getty Realty worth $178,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $31.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

