BlackRock Inc. Has $181.52 Million Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.44% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $181,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after buying an additional 131,011 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after buying an additional 66,878 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 210,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.