BlackRock Inc. Has $181.82 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Liberty Broadband worth $181,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $122,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRDA. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.58. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

