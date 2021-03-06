BlackRock Inc. Has $186.97 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.59% of PGT Innovations worth $186,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGTI. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 11.8% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI opened at $24.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

