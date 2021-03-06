BlackRock Inc. Has $188.75 Million Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.55% of Luminex worth $188,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Luminex by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luminex by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

