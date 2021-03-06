BlackRock Inc. Has $189.36 Million Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.87% of BancFirst worth $189,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $2,375,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $2,479,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $1,683,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BANF shares. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other BancFirst news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,266 shares of company stock worth $9,048,396 in the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BANF opened at $69.47 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

