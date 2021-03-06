BlackRock Inc. Has $190.76 Million Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,764 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.28% of Granite Construction worth $190,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:GVA opened at $37.00 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.