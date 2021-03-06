BlackRock Inc. Has $192.60 Million Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,043 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.29% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $192,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of SWM stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.