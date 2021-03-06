BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.89% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $180,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGR. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 33.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 736.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 209.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $66.21 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

