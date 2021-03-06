BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.36% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $187,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,792,000 after buying an additional 1,748,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,435,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $14,258,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 481,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares in the company, valued at $45,555,405.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

ITCI stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

