BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $702.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $718.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

