BlackRock Inc. Purchases 211,238 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.91% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $184,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $42.52.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

