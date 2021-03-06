BlackRock Inc. Purchases 216,709 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,833,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.42% of Encore Capital Group worth $188,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $178,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.