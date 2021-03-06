BlackRock Inc. Purchases 235,801 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,801 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.23% of Boot Barn worth $191,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $27,734,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $1,755,000.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $58.45 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

