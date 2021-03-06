BlackRock Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,466,094 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,466,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,013,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.14% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

EBC opened at $17.92 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

