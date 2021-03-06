BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,279,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.10% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $185,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

