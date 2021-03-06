BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,408 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.42% of Deluxe worth $188,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLX opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

