BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.52% of Spirit Airlines worth $179,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.