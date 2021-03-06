BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,143,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.48% of Archrock worth $191,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 481,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 65,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AROC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

