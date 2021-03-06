BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,265,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 447,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.80% of Viasat worth $171,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viasat by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viasat by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 7.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,467.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

