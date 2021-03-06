BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,008,108 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008,108 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.46% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $173,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

SCZ stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

