BlackRock Inc. Sells 18,628 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,803,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,628 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.69% of Redwood Trust worth $173,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.