BlackRock Inc. Sells 33,111 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,111 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.39% of Calavo Growers worth $189,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

