BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,836 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $187,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $155.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.57. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.