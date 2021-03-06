BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,836 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $187,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $155.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.57. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

