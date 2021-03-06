BlackRock Inc. Takes $187.09 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,090,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.23% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

MSGS opened at $199.72 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $253.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.71.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

