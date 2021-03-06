BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MVF opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

