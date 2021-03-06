BLAST Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $23,134.49 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One BLAST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006432 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005861 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,635,785 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.