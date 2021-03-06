Blockpass Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,111.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $1,111.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $365.62 or 0.00755604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00031172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043446 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars.

