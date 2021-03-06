BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and $308,604.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.41 or 0.00754009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042903 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.