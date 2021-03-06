Blockzero Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.70 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and $332,299.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.66 or 0.00758253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043532 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,008,737 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

