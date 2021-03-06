Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Trading 16.9% Higher This Week (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $138.24 million and approximately $217,859.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00007527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.00464552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00068885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00077944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00084016 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.45 or 0.00474773 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

