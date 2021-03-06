Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Blucora posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 407,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,501. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

