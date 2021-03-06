Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BKEPP stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.23. 7,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,339. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $7.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

