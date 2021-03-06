Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Blueprint Medicines worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 251,884 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $95.93 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,183. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

