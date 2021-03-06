Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOWFF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BOWFF opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

