Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post $59.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.98 million. Boingo Wireless reported sales of $59.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $248.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $261.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $287.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIFI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $626.55 million, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $8,965,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 423,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 127,641 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 432,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 113,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

