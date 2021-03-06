Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Down 29.9% in February

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the January 28th total of 779,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:BCC traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 404,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after buying an additional 255,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 115.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 315,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

