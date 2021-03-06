BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $603,827.21

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $603,827.21 and approximately $196,902.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,610 coins and its circulating supply is 911,822 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

