Bonded Finance (BOND) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.87 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $607,569.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.41 or 0.00466793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00068513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00077709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00082534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00050762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.04 or 0.00457617 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

