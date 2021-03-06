Bondly Market Capitalization Reaches $45.56 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Bondly has a total market cap of $45.56 million and $5.30 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bondly has traded down 30% against the dollar. One Bondly token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.00462570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00068687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00077843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00083043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00051458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00461513 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 tokens. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

Bondly Token Trading

