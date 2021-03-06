Bonk Price Up 93.3% Over Last Week (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Bonk token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $66,787.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonk has traded up 93.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.91 or 0.00458183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00068151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00077688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00083436 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.10 or 0.00462625 BTC.

Bonk Token Profile

Bonk’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars.

