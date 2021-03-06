BOOM Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,072.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $6,072.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,204,784 coins and its circulating supply is 782,174,051 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

