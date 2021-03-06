BoostCoin (BOST) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. In the last week, BoostCoin has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar. BoostCoin has a total market capitalization of $5,665.04 and approximately $3.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018647 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official website is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boostcoin (BOST) claims to be the first hybrid PoW/PoS X13 altcoin. The PoW phase was set to have a block reward of 515 coins per block – a sixty second block target and a total supply of 11.7 million coins. The total supply of coins is limited to 40 million including the PoS phase which has an interest rate of 10% annually. There are continuing rewards from PoS blocks towards the BoostCoin foundation and there was a 1% premine. “

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

